Red Sox prospect Triston Casas set to make major league debut Sunday

BOSTON – Despite what the standings say, Sunday marks a significant day for the Boston Red Sox.

The team called up prized prospect Triston Casas, who will make his major league debut at Fenway Park against the Texas Rangers.

Casas is widely considered a top three prospect in the organization.

Manager Alex Cora has Casas in the lineup hitting sixth and playing first base on Sunday.

During 72 games with the Worcester Red Sox this season, Casas hit .273 with 11 home runs despite missing time with an ankle injury.