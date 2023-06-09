Red Sox move Chris Sale to 60-day Injured List

BOSTON -- Last Friday, Chris Sale was hoping to get some positive news on his shoulder injury. A week later, it looks as though that news never came.

The Red Sox moved Sale from the 15-day Injured list to the 60-day IL, a move that will keep Sale out of action for the next two months -- at least.

Sale suffered a shoulder injury during his start at Fenway Park last week, leaving the game during the fourth inning. He met with the media a day later and said he'd learn more about his shoulder issue over the coming five to seven days, and he expressed major disappointment to be missing time due to injury yet again.

The left-hander made just 25 starts in 2019, before missing the entire 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery. He returned to pitch in nine games in 2021, and he was limited to just two starts in 2022 due to a broken rib, a broken finger, and a bicycle crash that resulted in a broken wrist.

The move to the 60-day IL means Sale will not be able to pitch for the Red Sox until August at the earliest.

In other roster news, the team activated outfielder Adam Duvall on Friday, while also elevating pitcher Joe Jacques to the big league roster from Triple-A Worcester. Infielder Enmanuel Valdez was sent down to Worcester as well, while Matt Dermody was officially designated for assignment.