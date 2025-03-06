20 of Red Sox top prospects will be featured in MLB's Spring Breakout

With a loaded farm system that touts a trio of Top 25 prospects, the Boston Red Sox will be well-represented at the MLB Spring Breakout. Boston will send 20 of its Top 30 prospects at the second annual showcase next week.

That group will include Boston's Big 3 of Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcello Mayer, who are ranked second, seventh, and 12th on the MLB's Top 100, respectively.

Anthony is the biggest name among Boston's participants. The outfielder has vaulted up the Red Sox system over the last two years, and has slashed .308/.500/.385 this spring entering Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

Campbell has struggled at the plate so far this spring with just one hit and nine strikeouts in 21 plate appearances heading into Thursday's action. But the versatile 22-year-old was named the Minor League Player of the Year in 2024 after he slashed .330/.439/.558 with 20 home runs, 32 doubles, 77 RBI, and 94 runs scored over 115 games between High-A and Triple-A.

Mayer's 2024 was cut short due to injuries, but the 2021 fourth overall pick by Boston has slashed .294/.368/.588 with a home run in his 19 plate appearances so far this spring.

Full list of Red Sox prospects in MLB's Spring Breakout

Here's every Red Sox prospect that is expected to play in this year's Spring Breakout, with their rank in the Boston system and, if applicable, MLB's Top 100.

INFIELDERS

Kristian Campbell (No. 2/No. 7-ranked prospect in MLB)

Marcelo Mayer (No. 3/No. 12)

Franklin Arias (No. 4/No. 75)

Yoeilin Cespedes (No. 7)

Mikey Romero (No. 11)

Blaze Jordan

OUTFIELDERS

Roman Anthony (No. 1/No. 2)

Jhostynxon Garcia (No. 6)

Miguel Bleis (No. 12)

Nelly Taylor (No. 21)

Allan Castro (No. 22)

CATCHERS

Brooks Brannon

Ronald Rosario

Kleyver Salazar

PITCHERS

David Sandlin, RHP (No. 9)

Connelly Early, LHP (No. 10)

Hunter Dobbins, RHP (No. 13)

Payton Tolle, LHP (No. 16)

Juan Valera, RHP (No. 18)

Jedixson Paez, RHP (No. 20)

Yordanny Monegro, RHP (No. 23)

Blake Wehunt, RHP (No. 27)

Jojo Ingrassia, LHP (No. 28)

Brandon Clarke, LHP (No. 29)

Cooper Adams, RHP

Reidis Sena, RHP

Adam Smith, RHP

That's a lot of prospective star power that will represent the Red Sox at the second annual Spring Breakout.

What is the Spring Breakout?

For the second straight year, MLB is hosting a four-day showcase for the stars of Minor League Baseball. This year's Spring Breakout will take place from March 13-16 with 16 exhibition games set to be played between each team's top prospects.

Boston's stars of the future will play the prospects from the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte on March 13 at 7:05 p.m. The squad of prospects will then play a split-squad game against Red Sox big leaguers on March 14 at JetBlue Park.