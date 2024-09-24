Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year

BOSTON -- Kristian Campbell was a fourth-round pick by the Red Sox in 2023. Just over a year later, he's been named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year.

Campbell climbed through the Boston minor league system in 2024, rising from High-A Greenville to Triple-A Worcester. The 22-year-old swung a hot bat no matter where he played, slashing .330/.439/.558 to go with 20 home runs, 32 doubles, 77 RBI, and 94 runs scored over 115 games.

Campbell was one of the best hitters in the minors in 2024, and showed no signs of slowing down when he reached Double-A Portland in June. In 56 games for the SeaDogs, Campbell hit .362 with eight homers and 17 doubles.

That earned him a promotion to Triple-A Worcester in late August, where Campbell has continued to thrive at the plate. He was 2-for-5 with three RBI in his debut for the WooSox, and started his Triple-A career with three straight multi-hit games. He has at least one hit in 14 of his 18 games for Worcester.

Boston drafted Campbell as a shortstop out of Georgia Tech, but he's played all over the place in the Red Sox system. He's appeared most often at second base, playing 51 games at the position, but has also played shortstop (36 games), centerfield (25 games), third base (five games) and the corner outfield spots (six games combined).

Boston's farm system is loaded with some top-end talent, with Campbell ranked as the 25th-best prospect in baseball. He's one of six Red Sox prospects to make Baseball America's Top 100, with Roman Anthony recently taking over as the No. 1 prospect in baseball.