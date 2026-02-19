New Red Sox jerseys made by Fanatics lead to criticism online

Spring Training is underway in Fort Myers, Florida. But around Boston it's the new Red Sox jerseys that are drawing the loudest reaction from fans.

Photos from Spring Training media day sparked a rash of criticism online, with some fans pointing out issues with the team's "home whites," including lettering appearing too close together and overlapping the red piping near the buttons.

Fans like Tony Sainte were quick to notice the design concerns after the images surfaced.

"I think the issues here, obviously, I think that the Red Sox, the letters are too close together," Sainte said when showed the picture.

Social media quickly filled with critiques of the uniforms' look and layout.

"It's a little ridiculous. I mean, I see how it goes over the red line, but I don't think it's the biggest, I don't think it's the end of the world," said Julia Woodcock. "But I get it, you wanna have a proper looking jersey."

Red Sox statement on jerseys

The Red Sox initially responded to the backlash by saying the jerseys, once produced, "and seen in person, we felt could be cleaner in the spacing between the lettering and piping." The team added that, "in collaboration with MLB and Fanatics, we're adjusting the home whites to restore clearer separation. The updated jersey will be ready for Opening Day,"

The team later pulled that statement down, publishing a revised one where the team explicitly took responsibility for the problem, absolving manufacturer Fanatics.

"To be clear, the original design was selected by the Red Sox. Fanatics executed to our specifications and has been an outstanding partner throughout. They deserve no blame and we are grateful to them for making the new jerseys in time for Opening Day," the team posted.

Complaints over Fanatics jerseys

In recent years, Fanatics has faced criticism from sports fans over jersey and merchandise production, including issues seen during the Super Bowl.

"We need better quality, better communication, and we need accountability, transparency to the consumer," said Boston superfan Brian "Babz," who has been critical of the company over recent weeks on social media.

Babz has elevated issues consumers have with Fanatics and says the doggedness has led to an upcoming meeting with Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin.

"We obviously know all the issues. But how can we change it? How can we do something that helps everybody out? And now I think that needs to be the goal," Babz said on what he hopes to discuss.

WBZ reached out to Fanatics for comment Thursday and has not yet heard back.