Jarren Duran directs obscene gesture toward fan at Minnesota, says they told him to kill himself

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran directed an obscene gesture toward a fan at Target Field as he returned to the dugout after a fifth-inning groundout in Boston's 6-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Duran, who has spoken about his past struggles with mental health, said a fan made a personal comment that crossed the line.

"Somebody just told me to kill myself," Duran said. "I'm used to it at this point, you know? I mean, (expletive) happens. I mean, I'm gonna flip somebody off if they say something to me, but it is what it is. I shouldn't react like that, but that kind of stuff is still kind of triggering."

Duran discussed bouts with severe depression and a suicide attempt in a Netflix series that debuted last year. At the time, Duran said, "Talking about this wasn't easy, but it felt important."

"Honestly, it's my fault for talking about my mental health because I kind of brought in the haters. So I've just got to get used to it," Duran said Tuesday. "I was just trying to hold it in and not really bring that up to the team. I mean, we're trying to win a game. I shouldn't even bring that up to anybody. ... It just happens."

Boston manager Alex Cora said he didn't witness the incident and hadn't reviewed video of it.

Last April, a Cleveland Guardians fan was ejected from Progressive Field after Duran said they said "something inappropriate" about his suicide attempt.

If you need help with depression, suicide prevention, substance abuse or other issues, there are several resources available here.

You can also call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can have a free, confidential conversation with a trained counselor anytime.