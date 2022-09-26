Watch CBS News
Local News

2 found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy not hit by train, MBTA says

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

2 found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy
2 found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy 00:21

QUINCY - Two people were found dead on train tracks in Quincy early Monday morning.

The MBTA said a Red Line train operator found the bodies of a man and a woman on the tracks just north of Wollaston Station around 6 a.m.

The T said neither had been hit by a train. A spokesperson later said the man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies" between the outside running rail and the electrified third rail. 

"This is a limited confined space and our preliminary investigation suggests both individuals came into contact with the 3rd rail," the T said in a statement to WBZ-TV.  

Transit Police and the Norfolk County D.A.'s office are trying to identify the people.

Shuttle buses replaced Red Line service between Quincy Center and JFK-UMass stations, in both directions, during the investigation.

If you or a loved one are having a mental health emergency, call 988 to connect with a specialist for support. For more information, visit Mass.gov/988.

Additional resources: 

Crisis Text Line

Text HELLO to 741741 to be connected to a crisis counselor

https://www.crisistextline.org/

Samaritans

Preventing suicide and providing hope

877-870-HOPE (4673)

https://samaritanshope.org/

Veterans Crisis Line

800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1

Text to 838255 to connect veterans with a trained responder

https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/

Teen Line

800-852-8336

Text TEEN to 839863 to connect with highly trained teen listeners

The Trevor Project

866-488-7836

https://www.thetrevorproject.org/

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 9:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.