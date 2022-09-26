2 found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy not hit by train, MBTA says

QUINCY - Two people were found dead on train tracks in Quincy early Monday morning.

The MBTA said a Red Line train operator found the bodies of a man and a woman on the tracks just north of Wollaston Station around 6 a.m.

The T said neither had been hit by a train. A spokesperson later said the man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies" between the outside running rail and the electrified third rail.

"This is a limited confined space and our preliminary investigation suggests both individuals came into contact with the 3rd rail," the T said in a statement to WBZ-TV.

Transit Police and the Norfolk County D.A.'s office are trying to identify the people.

Shuttle buses replaced Red Line service between Quincy Center and JFK-UMass stations, in both directions, during the investigation.

If you or a loved one are having a mental health emergency, call 988 to connect with a specialist for support. For more information, visit Mass.gov/988.

Additional resources:

Crisis Text Line

Text HELLO to 741741 to be connected to a crisis counselor

https://www.crisistextline.org/

Samaritans

Preventing suicide and providing hope

877-870-HOPE (4673)

https://samaritanshope.org/

Veterans Crisis Line

800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1

Text to 838255 to connect veterans with a trained responder

https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/

Teen Line

800-852-8336

Text TEEN to 839863 to connect with highly trained teen listeners

The Trevor Project

866-488-7836

https://www.thetrevorproject.org/