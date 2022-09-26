2 found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy not hit by train, MBTA says
QUINCY - Two people were found dead on train tracks in Quincy early Monday morning.
The MBTA said a Red Line train operator found the bodies of a man and a woman on the tracks just north of Wollaston Station around 6 a.m.
The T said neither had been hit by a train. A spokesperson later said the man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies" between the outside running rail and the electrified third rail.
"This is a limited confined space and our preliminary investigation suggests both individuals came into contact with the 3rd rail," the T said in a statement to WBZ-TV.
Transit Police and the Norfolk County D.A.'s office are trying to identify the people.
Shuttle buses replaced Red Line service between Quincy Center and JFK-UMass stations, in both directions, during the investigation.
If you or a loved one are having a mental health emergency, call 988 to connect with a specialist for support. For more information, visit Mass.gov/988.
Additional resources:
Crisis Text Line
Text HELLO to 741741 to be connected to a crisis counselor
https://www.crisistextline.org/
Samaritans
Preventing suicide and providing hope
877-870-HOPE (4673)
Veterans Crisis Line
800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1
Text to 838255 to connect veterans with a trained responder
https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/
Teen Line
800-852-8336
Text TEEN to 839863 to connect with highly trained teen listeners
The Trevor Project
866-488-7836
