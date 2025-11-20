Logan Airport travelers without Real ID could soon face $18 fee

The hustle and bustle through the airport can be hectic, but getting through TSA security is the ultimate challenge. Only now, to get through, travelers better have the right ID, a Real ID. Without one, you're going to be delayed, and soon you may face an $18 charge from TSA.

Passengers have had to use a Real ID since May; however, people can get by with a passport or global entry card.

"If you don't have any of those, then it slows the whole process down because there is still a way to go through security checkpoints, but it requires basically a two-factor authentication, and that takes time," said CBS Travel Expert Peter Greenberg.

Fee at security checkpoints

It's why TSA is proposing a rule that would charge travelers that $18 fee at security checkpoints if they don't have a Real ID. The money would fund a biometric identity verification program to speed up the process.

"They are saying, 'You are slowing down the line, so there's going to be a price to pay for that.' Here's your fee," explained Greenberg. "Of all of the travelers out there, it's something like 93% have complied already with Real ID."

Count Diane Pittman among them. She got her Real ID because she had an upcoming flight. The Pittsburgh native went to the DMV an hour away to avoid lines.

"I had a friend who got to the DMV at 9 a.m., and didn't get out until 5 p.m. I wasn't going to have that," said Pittman.

Avery Biber landed in Boston for a bachelorette party. She converted her license to the Real ID when she turned 21.

"I'd be so frustrated. It would ruin your plans," said Biber of potential security delays. "They were already doing the star, the Real ID, so I got it because I knew it would be a problem."

Pittman says she may have paid the $18 to skip the hassle, but eventually she would have got her Real ID.

"It doesn't pay in the end, because you're going to fly again, it's better to just rip off the Band-Aid and get the Real ID," says Pittman.

Her words of wisdom come free of charge.