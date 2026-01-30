What to know about Real ID requirements, appointments in Massachusetts as TSA fees kick in

Starting February 1, air travelers at Boston's Logan Airport and around the country will need a Real ID or passport to avoid TSA fees. In Massachusetts, state officials say 65% of residents have the federally required identification, but here's what to know about getting a Real ID appointment and the documents you need to bring if you don't have one yet.

Real ID appointments in Massachusetts

You need an in-person appointment at the Registry of Motor Vehicles or at a AAA office to apply for a Real ID.

RMV appointments can be made online at Mass.gov/myRMV. AAA members can make an appointment at a local branch by going to Northeast.aaa.com. A spokesperson for AAA Northeast said there's been an increase in demand for Real ID visits, but same-day appointments are still available at many locations.

It costs $25 to upgrade an existing driver's license to a Real ID in Massachusetts. After an appointment, the RMV says travelers can expect to wait up to three weeks to get their Real ID in the mail.

A Real ID-compliant driver's license in Massachusetts has a star in a gold circle in the top right corner.

Real ID requirements in Massachusetts

Ready for your Real ID appointment? The RMV says customers need to bring original or certified documents that show proof of lawful presence in the country, two proofs of Massachusetts residency and proof of a full Social Security number.

Click here for the RMV's checklist of document that can be used for to apply for a Real ID. To prove Massachusetts residency, applicants can use their current driver's license, a utility bill, a credit card statement, tax documents and more.

The TSA says that flyers without a Real ID can pay $45 to try and have their identity verified through TSA ConfirmID, which is valid for 10 days after payment.