TSA says travelers without REAL ID will be pulled out of line, "We have a plan in place."

Logan Hall
Logan Hall is an Emmy award-winning reporter who joined WBZ-TV in November 2024.
Traveling without Real ID will make travel time significantly longer, TSA says
Starting May 7, travelers flying within the United States will need a REAL ID-compliant identification to pass through TSA airport checkpoints, marking a significant shift in airport security requirements. 

At Boston Logan International Airport, many passengers are already prepared for the new rule. Mary Atwell, who's headed to South Carolina, says she got her REAL ID a couple of years ago in anticipation of the change. 

"I think it would be very stressful," Atwell said of not having a REAL ID. "Although I do have a passport at home. I almost brought it just to be on the safe side." 

A REAL ID-compliant license is marked by a star in the top right corner. As of the deadline, this ID-or an acceptable alternative-will be required for domestic air travel and access to certain federal facilities. 

Other valid forms of identification

TSA officials emphasize that travelers without a REAL ID won't necessarily be turned away, if they are carrying another form of valid identification

"You may not have that star on your driver's license, but you may already have a passport, a passport card, a military DOD card, a DHS Trusted Traveler card," said TSA representative Dan Velez. 

TSA also assured travelers that the change won't result in increased wait times. At Logan, officials say they're prepared to manage the transition efficiently. 

Travelers without REAL ID will be pulled aside

"We have a plan in place," Velez said. "We're going to be pulling aside and identifying individuals who do not have a REAL ID compliant ID and pulling them out of line, so that those who do have it will be able to go through the line and keep going." 

According to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, 58% of state residents are already REAL ID compliant. 

TSA says if you don't have the REAL ID, you will still be able to travel, but it will take significantly more time to get through the security checkpoint.

