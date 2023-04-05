Watch CBS News
Rapper Flavor Flav attends poetry program at Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE - Rapper Flavor Flav paid a visit to Harvard this week, where he attended a poetry program put on by Harvard Summer School.

The program was entitled "Poetry in America: Whitman and Dickinson." Flavor Flav, with his signature clock around his neck, was joined by Sam Hollander and they spoke about Emily Dickinson's poetry and how to navigate the creative process.

Flavor Flav was at Harvard again Wednesday for a second segment. The poetry program will be available to all adults and college students this summer.

April 5, 2023

