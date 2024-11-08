Man accused of randomly stabbing teenage girl at Massachusetts store held without bail

Man accused of randomly stabbing teen has history of mental illness, doctor says

HYANNIS - A man accused of randomly stabbing a teenage girl at a Dollar Tree in Massachusetts is being held without bail, while a doctor said he has a long history of mental illness.

Alleged random attack

It happened Thursday afternoon shortly after 12:30 p.m. inside the Dollar Tree in Hyannis. Police said the girl was standing with her mother in the checkout area when 31-year-old Nikolas Rescigno approached from behind and stabbed her in the lower back. He then allegedly stayed on scene, staring at the girl, before he was taken into custody.

The teenage girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

"We were all nervous yesterday, just thinking it could've been any of us, we're over in that store all the time," said Lainie Simoneau, who manages the Aveda store next door.

History of mental illness

Rescigno had an arrest warrant out for another alleged attack involving a knife at the Cape Cod Mall last year. On Friday, a doctor assigned to evaluate competency said he has a criminal past and a long history of mental illness dating back to 2013.

"Mr. Rescigno refused to speak with me," said Dr. Jennifer McAlister. "However, he has a long history of mental illness, he's been committed to Bridgewater State Hospital on two occasions in the past."

The teenage girl's family left the arraignment extremely upset without commenting.

One man who said he was in the lockup area with Rescigno before his arraignment told WBZ-TV he didn't look very stable.

"His lawyer went down there and tried to talk to him but he's not saying a word," said Jake Sias. "He's not saying anything, just walking in circles."

Rescigno is set to undergo another mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. He's due back in court later this month.