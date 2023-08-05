'Something I'll never forget': 10-year-old fighting cancer meets Mac Jones at Patriots practice

FOXBORO - Among Pats fans in the stands Friday night, all eyes were on Mac Jones as he took the field for an in-stadium practice. But between plays, the quarterback's attention was on new friend Ramie Darling, who's been living in Boston as his body fights cancer.

"He had tumors all over his liver and it had moved into his lungs. Just like that our world had changed. Definitely the worst moment of all of our lives," his dad Ramie recalled.

Throughout several months of chemo, liver surgery, and a transplant, Ramie has been tremendously tough.

"I'm taking so many pills now. I'm surprised my stomach can handle it. When I moved up here, I couldn't swallow a sprinkle. Now I can swallow horse pills and stuff," the 10-year-old said.

Ramie Darling and Mac Jones CBS Boston

And as the Vero Beach fourth grader fell in love with New England sports, a fellow Florida native called; Mac Jones, moved by Ramie's strength.

"The reason we switched (teams) is because Florida gave me cancer, but Boston cured it," Ramie told Jones on the phone.

As treatment at Dana-Farber's Jimmy Fund Clinic winds down, the Darlings will soon return home - taking with them the gift of good health, and gratitude for how much Boston cared.

"This is something I'll never forget," the boy said sweetly.

And there are more memories to come for these new friends. Mac invited Ramie and his dad back to the preseason game next week; Arbella Insurance is flying mom and both sisters from Florida to be all together cheering the Pats.