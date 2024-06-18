Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA uniforms for 2024 Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky on sports doping and the Paris Olympics Katie Ledecky on sports doping and the Paris Olympics 07:21

For the last 16 years, Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter of Team USA for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics. Now, the outfits for the 2024 Paris Olympics have been unveiled.

The signature red, white and blue outfits take inspiration from the host city, according to the brand. The Opening Ceremony uniform includes a tailored blazer with red and white accents, and a striped oxford shirt. The fit is made more casual with a pair of jeans.

For the closing ceremony, athletes will wear a moto-style jacket with a Polo and white denim.

"This summer, Paris is the backdrop where fashion and sport will collide on the world's stage with a global audience and that is an incredibly exciting proposition," said the company's chief branding and innovation officer, David Lauren.

Team USA's Opening Ceremony uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ralph Lauren

The Polo is made with flat knit technology to minimize waste and is the brand's first-ever 100% recycled cotton Polo. Other parts of the uniforms are made from recycled polyester and wool grown in the U.S.

Last year, Kim Kardashian's Skims apparel company joined Ralph Lauren in dressing athletes – providing them underwear, loungewear and pajamas.

Earlier this year, Nike unveiled its designs for athletes – including basketball, soccer and running event uniforms. But the company was criticized for what some felt were sexist women's track and field uniforms. The uniforms, first posted by digital media company Citius Mag, have a high-cut leg that barely covers a display mannequin's groin area, while the men's version provides significantly more coverage.

Nike, which has designed athlete's competition uniforms for several years, defended the design, saying that ahead of the Olympics it asked for input from both women and men athletes for its uniforms.

Fans can buy Team USA apparel and accessories from Ralph Lauren online and in stores in both the U.S. and France.

Team USA's Closing Ceremony uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ralph Lauren

The Olympics will kick off with the Opening Ceremony on July 26. The five iconic Olympic rings were mounted on the Eiffel Tower last week, marking 50 days until the start of the games.

A temporary Eiffel Tower stadium, which will be used for men's and women's volleyball matches, will provide an iconic backdrop for the games — and metal from the landmark will be embedded in medals.

The city's Siene River is also expected to hold swimming events, but some experts have raised concerns about the cleanliness of the water, which officials have long said they are working to clean up.