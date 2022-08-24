Watch CBS News
Who got the most? Rain totals for Tuesday's storms in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON - With much of Massachusetts in an extreme drought, there's been a welcome deluge of rain to start the week. 

Here are Tuesday's rain totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton.

Rehoboth 7.01 inches
Attleboro 4.42
Taunton 4.35
Bridgewater 2.77
Sandwich 2.50
Westfield 2.39
East Bridgewater 2.28
Bourne 2.19
North Dighton 1.97
Southwick 1.85
Plymouth 1.72
Norton 1.69
Duxbury 1.33
Wareham 1.30
East Taunton 1.25
Wrentham 1.23
Mansfield 1.16
Northboro 1.11
Belchertown 1.10

First published on August 24, 2022 / 8:47 AM

