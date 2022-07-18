Rafael Devers hitting third for American League at All-Star Game

Sports Final: Are these Red Sox worth investing in at the trade deadline?

Sports Final: Are these Red Sox worth investing in at the trade deadline?

Sports Final: Are these Red Sox worth investing in at the trade deadline?

BOSTON -- The Red Sox have just one starter in Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game. That starter will be right in the heart of the lineup for the American League.

That is, of course, Rafael Devers, who will bat third and play third for the AL in the Midsummer Classic. Devers was the lone Red Sox player to be voted a starter for the exhibition game.

And he certainly earned the nod, leading the American League with 112 hits during the first half of the season. Devers led the Red Sox with a .324 batting average and 22 home runs, and his 55 RBIs were good for second on the team.

Here is the full American League lineup that Dusty Baker will send out Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium:

1. Shohei Ohtani, DH

2. Aaron Judge, RF

3. Rafael Devers, 3B

4. Vladamir Guerrero Jr., 1B

5. Giancarlo Stanton, LF

6. Byron Buxton, CF

7. Tim Anderson, SS

8. Andres Gimenez, 2B

9. Alejandro Kirk, C

-- Shane McClanahan, SP

While the Red Sox have just one starter in Devers, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and DH J.D. Martinez both made the team as reserves.