Rafael Devers changing positions? Craig Breslow says that isn't happening

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have been connected to a couple of third basemen this offseason, leading to speculation that a position change could be on the way for Rafael Devers. But the Red Sox continue to maintain that Devers will not be moving off the hot corner.

While Devers is incredibly talented with the bat, the same cannot be said about his defensive abilities. Though he committed a career-low 12 errors last year, he still led American League third basemen in fielding miscues for the seventh straight season. He led all of baseball in errors in 2020 with 14 (in just 57 games) and his 19 errors in 2023 tied Detroit infielder Javier Baez for the most of anyone in the American League.

Maybe a move to first would serve Devers well, but the Red Sox have Triston Casas manning that position. A fulltime switch to designated hitter will likely come later in his career, but it doesn't sound like that's something the Red Sox are entertaining at the moment.

The Red Sox sound committed to Devers as their third baseman, as manager Alex Cora dismissed a move for Devers at the Winter Meetings in Dallas earlier this week. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow also shot down that chatter in Dallas, and doubled down on Devers remaining at third base on Thursday morning.

Craig Breslow says that Rafael Devers will remain at third base

"Rafael Devers is our third baseman, and we're really excited about that," Breslow told WEEI's Jones and Keefe. "I think last year, we saw some improvement in terms of the way he was able to move, particularly to his left, which had not been as comfortable for him as to his right. And then toward the middle of the season, after there was a stretch where he almost singlehandedly carried the team for a number of weeks, he had a knee injury, two shoulder injuries.

"I think that affected him probably more than he was willing to let on, because he wanted to play every day, wanted to do whatever it is that he could to help our team win," continued Breslow. "He's working hard right now. Obviously, we made some changes to our coaching staff and feel like we're going to get the best out of him."

Devers played in 130 games last season, and his .960 fielding percentage was the best of his career. But rumors of the Red Sox being interested in free agent Alex Bregman and potentially exploring a trade for Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado fueled talk of a position change for Devers.

The Bregman rumors also brought about talk of a disagreement within the Boston brass.

Breslow shoots down rift over interest in Alex Bregman

It was reported earlier this week that while Cora and team president Sam Kennedy want to bring in Bregman -- who could potentially move to second base -- Breslow isn't as fond of the potential signing. Breslow wouldn't go into the team's potential interest in Bregman on Thursday, but he shot down the idea that there is a divide in the front office.

"I'm obviously aware of what was written. It came as a surprise," he said. "I would say that Alex and baseball operations have incredibly open, honest conversations around a whole host of things. There's nothing here. We'll continue to make the best decisions that we can collectively to put the best team on the field, and that's really it."