Red Sox reportedly divided in pursuit of free agent Alex Bregman

Will Middlebrooks talks Red Sox missing out on Juan Soto, what moves should come next

BOSTON -- It looks like the Boston Red Sox are making a strong push for free agent Alex Bregman. But there is some "internal disagreement" over that pursuit, according to Mass Live's Sean McAdam.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and team president Sam Kennedy on board with bringing Bregman to Boston, while chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and other members of the baseball operations staff aren't as keen on the move, according to McAdam.

Cora has a connection with Bregman from their time in Houston. He was the Astros bench coach in 2017 for Bregman's first full season in the big leagues, when Houston won their first of two World Series titles over a six-year span. So it makes sense why he'd want to bring the two-time champ to Boston.

It's unknown why Breslow isn't as sold on the move, though McAdam points to Bregman's declining production over the last few seasons.

Red Sox interest in Alex Bregman

Should he sign with Boston, it's expected that Bregman would move from third base to second base so Rafael Devers could remain at the hot corner for the Red Sox. Bregman has already said that he would be OK with a position change this offseason.

Bregman would bring a lot of leadership to the Boston clubhouse, and he owns a .848 OPS over his nine-year career. He's slashed .272/.366/.483 in the majors, and has averaged 28 homers, 39 doubles, 97 RBI, and 101 runs scored over 162 games for his career.

But he'll turn 31 in March, and Bregman slashed just .260/.315/.453 with a career-low .768 OPS over 145 games last season. Whoever signs him this winter will likely be paying for his past production, with no guarantee that he'll recreate that success at the plate in the future. But such is life in free agency.

After turning down a six-year, $156 million offer to remain in Houston, Bregman is expected to land a contract worth upwards of $200 million over seven seasons in free agency. The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers have also expressed interest in Bregman this offseason.