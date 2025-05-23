Rafael Devers drives in career-high 8 runs as Red Sox rout Orioles, 19-5, in Game 1 of Friday doubleheader

By Brendan McGrair, Associated Press

Rafael Devers had a career-high eight RBIs, hitting a three-run homer in the sixth inning a grand slam in a 13-run eighth to lead the Boston Red Sox over the Baltimore Orioles 19-5 Friday in a day-night doubleheader opener.

Boston trailed 2-1 entering the sixth, when Ceddanne Rafaela hit an RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez (2-1), Jarren Duran had an RBI single against Gregory Soto and Devers followed with his fifth homer in 10 career at-bats against Soto.

Devers had four hits and leads the major leagues with 47 RBIs. He hit his seventh career slam and his second in a six-day span, his 12th homer this season. The drive came off rookie infielder Emmanuel Rivera, who gave up eight runs and got three outs, leaving him with a 72.00 ERA. Devers hit an RBI single earlier in the inning against Cionel Pérez.

Boston scored its most runs since a 20-8 win over Toronto on Aug. 11, 2021, and finished with 20 hits.

Baltimore has lost nine of 10 and and 15 of 18, dropping to 16-33. The Orioles are 1-5 since manager Brandon Hyde was fired and replaced on an interim basis by third base coach Tony Mansolino.

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman left with right quadriceps tightness after singling in the fifth inning.

Rob Redsnyder had four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the eighth off Pérez. Duran had three RBIs.

Garrett Whitlock (3-0) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.

Key moment

After Ramón Urías' one-out RBI single off Justin Slaton cut Baltimore's gap to 6-3 in the eighth, Slaton struck out Cedric Mullins and retired Heston Kjerstad on a groundout.

Key stat

Devers' RBIs were the most in a game for a Boston player since Mookie Betts had eight against Toronto on July 2, 2015.

Up next

Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (1-1, 7.08 ERA) was to start the night game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB