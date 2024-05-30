2 charged with vandalism after racist graffiti found on sidewalk in Salem

SALEM - Two kids were arrested and charged with vandalism after racist graffiti was found on a sidewalk in Salem.

"It's like a slap in the face," said Salem teacher Dan Welch. "What is this, 1957?"

Two hateful words were found carved into concrete in a Jefferson Avenue construction area this week.

"I think it's cruel and I never get used to being a witness to that," said Welch.

It's hard to ignore for Welch and his wife Julia, a Black woman, who teaches at the Greenhouse School, started by Welch's family. "This is someone obviously I love, who is brilliant and creative, beautiful and a genius to me. And she can still get got to by something like that."

And they're not the only ones who saw the vandalism.

"There was some racist graffiti written on the fresh beautiful concrete here," said Jimmy Guarino, who works at Classic Autobody Shop, just steps away from where the graffiti was found. "There should be repercussions for doing this."

Vandalism charges but not hate crime

The Salem Police Department announced late Thursday afternoon that two juveniles were arrested and charged with vandalism but will not be charged with a hate crime.

"In my view, it's definitely hateful speech and hateful vandalism," said Salem Mayor Dominick Pangalo. "It's something we condemn in the city in the strongest possible way."

Pangalo said he promises a safe city for all residents.

"This is representative of our cities, of who we are," said Pangalo. "In Salem, hate has no place here. This is reprehensible language and we're taking the actions necessary to investigate the individual responsible."

In the meantime, Welch and his wife will use it as a teaching moment for their students, who saw the writing themselves.

"They do say, 'Oh my gosh, that's terrible, Mr. Danny.' I love the righteousness, we should wipe it off but first you need to stop and look, you need to notice it," said Welch.

The graffiti has been covered up by the city while they work to totally replace the concrete.