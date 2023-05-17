Rachael Rollins tried to influence DA election, leaked info, lied under oath, Inspector General says

WASHINGTON - Rachael Rollins, the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, tried to influence the outcome of a race for Boston's district attorney and violated multiple policies, the Justice Department's internal watchdog said in a report released Wednesday.

The inspector general's 161-page report alleges a broad array of misconduct by Rollins, who announced her resignation Tuesday. It accuses her of disclosing to a journalist nonpublic information about a Justice Department investigation, soliciting and accepting 30 free tickets to a Boston Celtics game and accepting payment from a sports and entertainment agency for travel and means.

Read: Keller: Devastating report shows why Rollins walked away from this fight

The watchdog said Rollins used her position to try to influence last year's race for the Democratic nominee for district attorney of Suffolk County, which includes Boston, by leaking a potentially damaging information about District Attorney Kevin Hayden while supporting his political rival.

The investigation also determined that while serving as U.S. attorney, Rollins helped Hayden's rival in the race, Ricardo Arroyo, by "providing him campaign advice and direction and coordinating with Arroyo on activities to help his campaign."

"Rollins's efforts to advance Arroyo's candidacy included providing negative information about Hayden to The Boston Globe and suggesting where the Globe could look to find more information," the report stated.

According to the report, Rollins tried unsuccessfully to convince her First Assistant U.S. Attorney to issue a letter "that would have created the impression that DOJ was investigating Hayden."

When that effort was unsuccessful, the report claimed Rollins began attempts to leak DOJ information to the Herald.

"Then, after the Herald did not publish the story before the primary election and Arroyo lost to Hayden, Rollins disclosed additional information to the Herald to damage Hayden's reputation while he was an uncontested candidate in the general election," the report said.

"They are not above the law. He will regret the day he did this to you. Watch," Rollins said in a message to Arroyo.

The report also found Rollins lied about her role in the leaks under oath during an interview with the Office of the Inspector General.

"We found Rollins's conduct described throughout this report violated federal regulations, numerous DOJ policies, her Ethics Agreement, and applicable law, and fell far short of the standards of professionalism and judgment that the Department should expect of any employee, much less a U.S. Attorney," the report concluded.

Rollins' lawyer told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Rollins will resign by the end of the day on Friday, saying she "understands that her presence has become a distraction."

The AP was the first to report in November that the inspector general's office had opened an investigation into Rollins over her appearance last July at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. The Inspector General's report Wednesday revealed new details of Rollins' appearance at the July 14, 2022 event attended by First Lady Jill Biden.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins arrives at a fundraiser hosted by First Lady Jill Biden at in Andover on July 14, 2022. Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Rollins had been advised to have a brief meet and greet with the first lady outside the home, but to stay away from the fundraiser and then leave.

"Our investigation revealed that, contrary to the advice she received, Rollins attended the fundraising event," the report found. "Based on Rollins's own account of what she did after she arrived at the fundraiser location, Rollins went inside the home, mingled with the guests, and stood in the same receiving line as the other fundraiser guests to meet Dr. Biden. Rollins's interaction with Dr. Biden was identical to those of the other fundraiser guests whose primary purpose for being at the event was to get in line and meet Dr. Biden."

The AP reported that the probe had expanded to examine other issues, such as Rollins' potential use of her personal cellphone for Justice Department business.

It's an extraordinary rebuke of the progressive former Boston district attorney, who twice needed Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a tiebreaking vote to be confirmed as U.S. attorney amid stiff Republican opposition.

It's exceedingly rare for a U.S. attorney to resign amid ethics concerns. Her resignation is an embarrassment for the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who pledged to restore the Justice Department's reputation for political independence after tumultuous years under Republican President Donald Trump.