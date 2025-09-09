Masked suspects steal pizza delivery cars in Quincy after placing bogus orders, police say

Quincy police say a pair of criminals orchestrated a scheme to steal cars from pizza shop employees who were delivering food.

At Mama Bear's Kitchen in Quincy, customers can count on a meal made with heart and hard work. A team of two keeps this place running, preparing and delivering orders until 3 a.m.

"We're cooking, we're cleaning, we're jumping in the car and making the deliveries. Just roll with the punches and call it a day," said owner Noemi LeBron.

But one of those so-called punches, hit hard this weekend. After a busy Sunday, serving up food for people watching the Patriots game, driver Paul Bates was delivering an order to Southern Artery around 11 o'clock.

"As I turned around, there were two hooded people, all dressed in black, black COVID surgical masks on and everything. I swore at them and asked what they were doing, and they jumped right in the vehicle and off they went," he recalled.

Suspects called in fake order

Those suspects had called in the fake order. And investigators say the same thing happened to a different pizza place over Labor Day weekend. On August 31, around 8:30 p.m. on Berlin Street, a man wearing dark clothing and a mask acted as a decoy by occupying the driver on the porch of the delivery location. While the driver was distracted, a second person entered the vehicle and drove away. The first man ran off.

"You're not here to make millions but to make a buck and live and survive. You have family, he has family. It causes anxiety. Now you always have to watch your back," LeBron said, on the mental toll of such a prank on a small business.

Bates had the key fob in his pocket, so after a long joy ride on a full tank of gas, the car was found a day later dumped at the mall. Quincy police are reminding business owners and all drivers to stay alert, lock cars, and limit how much cash you carry. And back at Mama Bear's Kitchen, they've borrowed a car to make deliveries until they know theirs is safe to drive.

"We try to stay on top of things. This kind of puts a wrench in the works," Bates said.

"That's part of the business. The show must go on. Just keep on going, just pray, and hopefully it doesn't happen again," LeBron added.