Quincy man accused of driving over 100 MPH in a 40 MPH zone on Route 3A

HINGHAM -- A man is facing charges after Hingham Police said an officer spotted him driving over 101 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. It happened on Route 3A around 1:40 a.m.

As seen in a dashcam video, an officer is at an intersection when a car driving in the opposite direction comes into view. A dash-mounted radar said the car was traveling 104 MPH, police said, and a hand-held radar showed the car was going 101 MPH when it began to brake.

"The Officer turned on his emergency lights and the car braked so hard the Officer thought it was going to drive into a traffic pole," police said. "The abrupt stopping from the high speed caused the driver's cell phone to automatically alert 9-1-1 that he was in a crash. During the traffic stop, a 9-1-1 dispatcher called the driver to ask if he had been in a crash."

The driver, identified as Kesarjo Nebiaj, 28, of Quincy, did not crash though.

He is charged with operating to endanger, speeding, and no license in possession. Police requested that the Registry of Motor Vehicles suspend his license immediately.