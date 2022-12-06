"Scared for my life": Victim of Quincy hate crime fears for his safety

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

QUINCY - A Quincy man is fearful for his safety, after he was allegedly attacked by another local resident because of his Asian ethnicity. George Ngo told WBZ, in the nearly 30 years that he's lived in the city, he's never had this kind of experience.

John Sullivan, 77, is being held without bail and is facing multiple charges including but not limited to: Civil Rights Violation and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous weapon.

WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to the victim who says he hopes Sullivan doesn't have the opportunity to do this to anyone else.

George Ngo is left with scars, both seen and unseen, as he recovers at home from an attack he experienced in Quincy on Friday, December 2nd.

"I was actually coming out of the post office with my sister and her three kids. And some guy started swearing saying, 'Go back to China!' He said that he was a cop and then when he comes back out, he's going to kill us," Ngo told WBZ.

Ngo's sister Desiree was able to capture video on her phone of the suspect, John Sullivan, of Quincy.

"I was very scared." Ngo said. "Very, very scared. I was scared for my life."

Quincy Police said Sullivan was traveling at a "high rate of speed" when he hit Ngo with his car, causing Ngo to land on top of Sullivan's hood.

"I was dragged already, far away. And he hit me, and he kept on saying, 'I'll kill you! Go back to China!' And that's when he [hit the] brake and [I] went flying. I try to balance and that's when I hit the ditch. He hit me and I hit the ditch," Ngo told Cole.

Police say that ditch, which was a part of a construction zone, was between 10-15 feet deep.

"For someone like that to, you know, decide to do something that hurtful, hateful, and say something like that to our community, is unacceptable and there is zero tolerance in the city," said Philip Chong. Chong is the CEO of Quincy Asian Resources.

Courtney Cole asked, "What is your message to viewers who are like 'Hey, I want to be an ally to our Asian community. How do I help? ' People see things like this, it's upsetting, sad, and they want to help, but sometimes I think they don't know how or where to start."

Chong responded, "First of all, being open minded. And look at your neighbors, I'm sure your neighbors are from all different backgrounds. Talk to your neighbors, build a strong relationship."

Chong said Ngo's experience is not a reflection of Quincy. He said Quincy is a place that is welcoming to everyone.

Sullivan will go before a judge Wednesday for his dangerousness hearing.