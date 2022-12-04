Quincy man allegedly yelled 'Go back to China' before hitting Asian man with car

QUINCY – A Quincy man was arrested Friday after police say he yelled at an Asian man to "Go back to China," hit him with his car, and drove about 50 yards with the victim on his hood.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Washington Street.

Police say a man was walking when he saw 77-year-old John Sullivan speeding in the area. The victim and Sullivan exchanged words, and Sullivan stopped his car.

Sullivan allegedly made comments about the victim being Asian, and said the man's family should "Go back to China."

John Sullivan. Quincy Police

The man is accused of then driving into the man, causing him to land on the hood of the car. Sullivan allegedly drove about 50 yards with the man on his hood, then stopped suddenly.

After the man fell off the hood, Sullivan allegedly yelled "Go back to China" again. Police said Sullivan "drove forward in a fast deliberate manner," hitting the man again.

The impact from that crash sent the victim into a construction zone. He fell into an open ditch, landing about 10-15 feet below.

Sullivan drove off, but a witness followed him and gave directions to police. Sullivan was stopped in Braintree and charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.

The victim was limping after suffering a leg injury. An ambulance responded, but the man declined treatment.