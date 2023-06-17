Two people displaced by fire at Quincy three-family home

QUINCY - Firefighters responded to a Saturday morning fire at a three-family home on Montclair Avenue in Quincy which displaced two people.

According to authorities, the resident on the third-floor apartment was returning home when he smelt smoke coming from the third-floor apartment. He tried to put the fire out but was unsuccessful. EMS treated him for smoke inhalation at the scene, but he was not transported to the hospital.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible through the third-floor windows, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to the attics.

The individual occupying the first-floor apartment was not home at the time. The second-floor apartment is currently vacant.

Both residents have been displaced and are working with Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.