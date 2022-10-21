How does Question 2 impact dental benefits and insurance?

BOSTON -- Question 2 is about how much of your dental premium is used for patient care and how much goes to administrative costs and executive salaries. Hear from both sides before heading to the polls:

A yes vote requires insurance companies to spend at least 83% on patient care. If there is a surplus, the extra money would be refunded to consumers, rather then kept by the insurance company.

"When you see that at least eight CEOs are making over a million dollars a year while your claim to get a simple crown is being denied, that's unacceptable," said Dr. Patricia Brown.

She wrote the yes argument for Question 2 and Dr. Mouhab Rizklallah authored the question. They say non-profit insurance companies that don't pay taxes take on millions of dollars in surplus premiums that should be going to patient care.

"We are basically taking a consumer protection law that already exists across the nation for medical insurance and we are simply expanding it to dental insurance," said Rizklallah.

Opponents of Question 2 say a yes vote will mean higher dental costs for patients.

"It's an idea that no other state in the country has and there is a reason for that because it will have a bad impact on consumers," said Doug Rubin.

Rubin, who represents No on 2, said not all insurance companies have millions in surplus. One study found smaller insurers would have to charge more.

"They looked at an insurer here in Massachusetts who broke even, who made a 10% reduction in their administrative costs, and under that scenario, that insurer would have to raise premiums by 38% to meet the requirements and the threshold in this question," said Rubin.

Anyone covered by a self-insured group dental plan would not be impacted by this question. An insurance industry organization estimates this could be as high as 30% of patients with dental insurance.