Watch CBS News
Local News

How does Question 2 impact dental benefits and insurance?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

How does Question 2 impact dental benefits and insurance?
How does Question 2 impact dental benefits and insurance? 02:12

BOSTON -- Question 2 is about how much of your dental premium is used for patient care and how much goes to administrative costs and executive salaries. Hear from both sides before heading to the polls: 

A yes vote requires insurance companies to spend at least 83% on patient care. If there is a surplus, the extra money would be refunded to consumers, rather then kept by the insurance company. 

"When you see that at least eight CEOs are making over a million dollars a year while your claim to get a simple crown is being denied, that's unacceptable," said Dr. Patricia Brown. 

She wrote the yes argument for Question 2 and Dr. Mouhab Rizklallah authored the question. They say non-profit insurance companies that don't pay taxes take on millions of dollars in surplus premiums that should be going to patient care. 

"We are basically taking a consumer protection law that already exists across the nation for medical insurance and we are simply expanding it to dental insurance," said Rizklallah. 

Opponents of Question 2 say a yes vote will mean higher dental costs for patients. 

"It's an idea that no other state in the country has and there is a reason for that because it will have a bad impact on consumers," said Doug Rubin. 

Rubin, who represents No on 2, said not all insurance companies have millions in surplus. One study found smaller insurers would have to charge more. 

"They looked at an insurer here in Massachusetts who broke even, who made a 10% reduction in their administrative costs, and under that scenario, that insurer would have to raise premiums by 38% to meet the requirements and the threshold in this question," said Rubin. 

Anyone covered by a self-insured group dental plan would not be impacted by this question. An insurance industry organization estimates this could be as high as 30% of patients with dental insurance. 

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 5:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.