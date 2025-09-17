Queen at King Richard's Faire pulls double duty as head costumer, dressing all the characters

At King Richard's Faire in Carver, Massachusetts, the queen's reign goes beyond the court.

"Some stuff may tear, as they do, and so sometimes I fix those things too, it's a lot of work," said Elizabeth Clouse, better known as Queen Anne at the Renaissance faire. She's also the head costumer for the entire cast.

Thousands of costume pieces

"There's thousands of costume pieces," said Clouse. "Everything from shirts, skirts. You have doublets, which are men's jackets, you have bodices, corsets, hats, bloomers, the whole nine yards."

During the off-season, the Rhode Island native is a fashion designer by trade. She specializes in creating historical-looking garments but for practical theatrical application.

"There's more to these costumes, more corsets and hoop skirts, so it truly affects the way that you move," said Clouse.

She knows that for this job, fashion goes hand-in-hand with function.

"Even though a lot of our garments look like they have all the traditional layers, you've got the outer skirt, underskirt, they need to be taken off quickly so you can do a quick costume change," said Clouse.

Designs costumes for all the characters

That starts by figuring out who the characters are.

"Going into this, we had a number of new characters, so I had the great privilege of designing new costumes for these amazing characters that we have on the streets," said Clouse.

It's the attention to detail that brings each character to life.

"My favorite character in the village cast this year that I had a lot of fun designing for was Fennel McCormick, our spice merchant," said Clouse.

Once the weekend wraps up and the costumes are returned to her care, the cycle begins again.

"I am simply a steward trying to take care of it and to organize it and to play with it on people who want to come and have costume needs," said Clouse.