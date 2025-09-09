Purple Heart lost for decades returned to Massachusetts family

Purple Heart found in safety deposit box returned to family of WWI veteran in Massachusetts

A piece of family history has found its way home after decades of being lost. The Purple Heart awarded to Sgt. Thomas Lynch for his service in World War I was returned Tuesday to his grandson, Thomas Brigham, during a ceremony at the Massachusetts State House.

The medal was recovered by the state's Unclaimed Property Division after being discovered in an old safety deposit box.

"Something about this being long lost and here it is - reappeared," said Brigham.

Brigham said his family believed the medal had been stolen and never expected to see it again.

"My siblings are thrilled, my sister and three brothers, it just kind of reconnects that history of military service and now it's coming back," he said.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who presented the medal, said returning the honor to Lynch's family was a meaningful moment. "It gave me the chills to know that we have found people who deserve these medals and that we are able to honor the families who are so committed to people throughout our country," Goldberg said.

Purple Heart awarded to Sgt. Thomas Lynch was returned to his family at the Massachusetts State House. CBS Boston

The Purple Heart is awarded to service members who are killed or severely wounded in combat. Lynch, who served in the Massachusetts National Guard, was wounded in battle while fighting overseas during World War I.

Brigham said recovering the medal has sparked new interest in his grandfather's legacy.

"It brought his memory to the forefront. He talked about getting gassed in France and being in the trenches, as if that's just what they did. It was what was expected of them," Brigham said.

Brigham plans to frame the medal as a tribute to his grandfather's service and sacrifice.