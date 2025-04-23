Person dies in fall at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Massachusetts, police say

A person has died after falling at Purgatory Chasm in Sutton, Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police said they received reports of a person falling shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The person, who has not been identified, died as the scene.

Video from WBZ-TV's helicopter above the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles on a road at the reservation.

Located in Sutton, Purgatory Chasm is a state reservation containing several rock formations.

