Person dies in fall at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Massachusetts, police say

By
Victoria D
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Victoria D. is a digital producer for CBS Boston. Before joining CBS Boston in 2023, Victoria had already worked in journalism in both New York and Boston for more than 10 years.
A person has died after falling at Purgatory Chasm in Sutton, Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police said they received reports of a person falling shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The person, who has not been identified, died as the scene.

Video from WBZ-TV's helicopter above the scene showed multiple emergency vehicles on a road at the reservation.

Located in Sutton, Purgatory Chasm is a state reservation containing several rock formations.

WBZ-TV has a crew on the scene and will have more information on this story as soon as it develops.

