Public health warning: Storms caused sewage overflow into Charles River

BOSTON - Besides flooding and tornados, Tuesday's storm also brought sewage into the Charles River, causing authorities to issue a public health warning.

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority says there have two sewage discharges near the river, one of them just upstream from the Boston University bridge.

The agency is telling everyone to avoid contact with the water for the next 48 hours due to the increased health risks from bacteria.

The overflow happens when a large storm overwhelms the sewerage system.

