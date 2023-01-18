Provincetown's iconic Lobster Pot restaurant is for sale

PROVINCETOWN - An instantly recognizable restaurant in Provincetown is for sale. The Lobster Pot on Commercial Street is in the market for a new owner after more than four decades, according to a real estate posting.

The seafood restaurant famous for its neon lobster sign is listed for $14 million. It has been owned by the McNulty family since 1979.

Owner and head chef Tim McNulty told The Boston Globe that the family is getting older and looking for a change.

"This is a family-run institution that has done a lot for the community," he told the newspaper. "With any luck, there's another buyer who wants to keep it as the Lobster Pot for the next 50 years."

The 8,293 square-foot building was constructed in 1900, according to the listing.

"People come from around the world to experience fresh seafood, an amazing view of Provincetown Harbor and outstanding Cape Cod hospitality!" the listing states.