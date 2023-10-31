9 arrested after police assaulted during protest outside Israeli defense contractor in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE - Nine protesters were arrested after Cambridge police officers were allegedly assaulted outside an Israeli defense contractor Monday morning.

Police say the protest outside Elbit Systems on Bishop Allen Drive started out peaceful, but then the group tried to break down barriers and vandalize the business. Police said the office had been the site of numerous protests and acts of destruction in recent weeks.

Cambridge police officers outside Elbit Systems during a protest CBS Boston

The crowd was estimated to be about 200 people. At about 11:15 a.m., some of the protesters broke through metal barricades and began throwing smoke pellets, eggs and other things at officers and the building, police said.

One officer was knocked to the ground, and another was hit in the chest with a smoke pellet, police said. One officer used pepper spray as the crowd "became more combative," according to police.

The nine people arrested will be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on Tuesday.

Eliza Sathler, 26, of Revere, is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, possession of an incendiary, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Pearl Delaney Moore, 29, of Boston, is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

Calla Walsh, 19, of Cambridge, 22-year-old Sophie Ross of Housatonic, and 30-year-old Vera Van De Seyp, of Somerville are charged with vandalizing property and disorderly conduct.

Michael Eden, 27, of Cambridge and 19-year-old Evan Aldred Fournier-Swire of Bristol, RI are charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Willow Ross Carretero Chaves 21, of Somerville, and 33-year-old Molly Wexler-Romig of Boston are charged with disorderly conduct.