Protecting your eyes and ears during the summer

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - We know that summertime can wreak havoc on the skin, from sunburns to insect bites, but experts say don't forget your eyes and ears.

Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can burn the surface of the eye, just like the skin, causing pain and redness and increasing the risk of cataracts and other eye problems down the road, so use sunglasses when you're in direct sun. Fireworks can burn or scratch the eyes, so if you're going to be anywhere near them, wear eye protection. Swimming with contact lenses could put you at risk for an infection or corneal damage, so consider prescription goggles.

As for your ears, people often attend loud activities during the summer, such as concerts and music festivals, and extreme noises can damage your hearing, so keep some distance from the speakers or wear earplugs. And if you have a smartwatch, it may warn you that the noises around you are way too loud. Swimmer's ear is also common in the summertime. It's a bacterial infection of the ear canal that causes pain, itching, and drainage. Earplugs can help in this situation as well. 

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 5:30 PM

