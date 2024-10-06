Pro-Palestinian demonstration temporarily shuts down part of Boston's Storrow Drive

By SAMANTHA CHANEY

BOSTON - Boston's Storrow Drive was temporarily shut down Sunday afternoon as pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in the road, stopping traffic.

The protest comes just one day before Oct. 7, one year since the Hamas attack in Israel.

Protesters began their rally on Boston Common before moving to Charles Street and then on to Storrow Drive for half an hour. They ended their demonstration outside the Israeli Consulate in Boston, where hundreds called for an end to violence in the Middle East.

"We wanted to do something that people can really feel it and see it because this is about giving a vision of what happened to people in Gaza and now in Lebanon," said one demonstrator. "When you are going aimlessly, changing places, trying to be safe."

Police said the demonstration was peaceful and no arrests were made in connection with the rally.