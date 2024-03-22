British shop owner in Massachusetts implores press to leave Princess Catherine alone

PLYMOUTH - The owner of a British imports shop in Plymouth said she wants the press to leave Princess Catherine of Wales alone, amid her revelation that she was diagnosed with cancer.

Unity MacLean has owned British Imports for more than 40 years. The shop sells British food and candy, along with plenty of royal memorabilia. MacLean said she was listening to BBC Radio Friday afternoon when she heard the news about Kate having cancer.

MacLean said she was in London last week, where all the talk was speculation about where Kate was, after she was last seen in public back in December. She said she and her friends agree that Kate deserves privacy, especially since she has three young children.

"As a mother, she knows she had to bury the children's lovely grandmother two years ago or 18 months ago," said MacLean. "She doesn't want them going to bed thinking, 'Is my mother going to die now?' So, for goodness sake, she kept it quiet to keep it quiet and away from the kids and she's been forced to release a statement about what's been wrong with her and I think that's cruel."