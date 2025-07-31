Building presidential library for John Adams and son in Quincy, Massachusetts is of "national importance," CEO says

A presidential library for John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams is a step closer to becoming a reality in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Adams was the nation's second president, and his son was the sixth, but there's no presidential library for either of them.

"This is a family who changed America and built America. The fact there isn't something already is shocking," said Quincy City Councilor Scott Campbell.

There are sites connected to the Adams family all over Quincy, including their home and farm. The next chapter will be a new Adams Presidential Center.

Dr. Kurt Graham, the former director of the Harry Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence, Missouri, became the center's first president back in October.

"It is unbelievable, really, to think that we're at this stage in our evolution as a nation, and we have yet to honor John and John Quincy in, in a very meaningful way," Graham said. "This is not just simply something for Quincy or for Boston or for Massachusetts. This really is something of national importance."

So when will it be open?

"I would say let's do it right, as opposed to do it quick. Let's make sure that we can afford it. Make sure we have the right spot for it, and make sure it's complementing other things in the area," Campbell said. "The Adams family itself, they're involved. They've been at every function. They look at this as a capstone to their family's achievements."

One of the officers on the Board of Directors is retired U.S. Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford. He was raised in Quincy and was the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents Obama and Trump.

