President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" cuts funding for Mass Pike project

The "Big Beautiful Bill" that President Trump signed into law last week will cut $355 million in federal funds that were slated for construction on the Mass Pike.

DOT loses federal funding for Allston Mass Pike project

The massive package of tax and spending cuts contains a provision that eliminates the Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program. This federal transportation grant program set aside $355 million for the $2 billion I-90 Allston highway project.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation responded to the move, issuing a statement, which said, "Every single American relies on transportation. It is essential for quality of life and for the success of our economy. That is why it makes no sense that President Trump and Congressional Republicans just cut billions of dollars in transportation funding, including the Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program."

What is the I-90 Allston highway project?

The plan to renovate the Allston interchange on the Mass Pike, which turns between a retired railyard and the Charles River, is expected to take six to 10 years to complete.

The plan is to bring the elevated portion of the Pike near Boston University down to ground level. This part of the highway is crumbling and would need repair even without the project.

Secondly, the big curve in the road will be straightened, replacing the vacant railyard, and a new Commuter Rail station (West Station) will be built along the existing MBTA tracks. New roads, overpasses, and pedestrian footbridges would connect the train and neighborhoods to 4½ acres of new park space near the river, almost all of which is owned by Harvard University.

How is the Mass Pike project being paid for?

The project included funds from several sources, including the $355 million federal grant, which has been cut. Other funding will come from multiple sources, including:

Almost $500 million in bonds

$500 million from the millionaire's tax



$200 million from toll money

$100 million from the city of Boston



$10 million from Boston University

$90 million from Harvard

MassDOT also said, "MassDOT is awaiting clarification from the U.S. Department of Transportation and assessing what impact this will have on the $335 million grant we received for the Allston Multimodal Project. MassDOT will stay in communication with project partners and stakeholders as we learn more."