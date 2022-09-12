President Biden traveling to Boston for 'Cancer Moonshot' speech at JFK Library

BOSTON - President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech Monday in Boston. A White House official said the speech will draw parallels between John F. Kennedy's goal of landing a man on the moon and Biden's own vision for another "American moonshot" of cutting cancer deaths in half over the next 25 years.

Biden will highlight a new federally backed study that is being called a potential game changer in diagnostic cancer testing. It uses a single blood test to screen for multiple cancers in healthy people.

Experts agree it's too early to know if it will have any success reducing cancer deaths. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the country.

The issue is personal to the president. His son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

President Biden is also expected to announce a new program to provide resources to scientists early in their career as they are studying treatments and cures for cancer.

Before the president heads to JFK Library to delivery the speech, he will stop at Logan Airport to speak about the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure law.

Massachusetts State Police are warning drivers to expect detours and delays during Biden's visit. He is scheduled to arrive at Logan Airport around 11:20 a.m.