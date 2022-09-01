President Biden, VP Harris both planning September trips to Boston
BOSTON - Both President Joe Biden and now Vice President Kamala Harris are planning to travel to Boston in September.
The White House said Thursday that Harris will be in Boston on September 5 "to celebrate the Labor Day holiday and administration's commitment to working families with labor leaders and advocates."
There was no immediate word on where in Boston Harris is headed.
Biden will be coming to Boston on September 12 to promote his recently passed infrastructure law.
