Powerball ticket worth $50,000 set to expire if not claimed in Massachusetts soon

A winning Powerball ticket sold last year in Massachusetts will be worthless soon if nobody steps up to claim it.

The Quic Pic ticket that holds a $50,000 prize for the Nov. 20, 2024 drawing was bought in East Marlboro at New Capital Farms Convenience Store on Boston Post Road. Lottery winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 16-30-60-62-64, with a Powerball of 25. The Powerball jackpot at the time was $155 million but it was on its way to $256 million, which someone won on a Dec. 7 ticket sold in New York.

The unclaimed ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. The odds of winning that amount are 1 in 913,129.

If nobody comes forward to claim the $50,000, the money goes back to the state for distribution to cities and towns. Prizes of up to $103,000 can be claimed at Lottery claim centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester.

Earlier this year, a woman in western Massachusetts found a Mass Cash ticket worth $100,000 in her junk draw just days before it would have expired.

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions are offering big jackpots right now. The Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night has an estimated $650 million jackpot, the biggest since the multi-state game rolled out changes and bumped ticket prices to $5 each. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing features a jackpot that's estimated to be $320 million.