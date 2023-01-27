Powerball jackpot now $613 million for Monday night drawing

Watch CBS News
BOSTON -- The Powerball jackpot now stands at $613 million for Monday night's drawing. 

The one-time cash option is $329 million.

There have been 31 drawings in a row without an overall winner.   

This prize is the game's largest since November 7, when a record $2.04 billion jackpot ticket was sold in California.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. 

You can buy tickets up until 9:50 p.m. in Massachusetts.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

January 27, 2023

