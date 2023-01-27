Powerball jackpot now $613 million for Monday night drawing
BOSTON -- The Powerball jackpot now stands at $613 million for Monday night's drawing.
The one-time cash option is $329 million.
There have been 31 drawings in a row without an overall winner.
This prize is the game's largest since November 7, when a record $2.04 billion jackpot ticket was sold in California.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night.
You can buy tickets up until 9:50 p.m. in Massachusetts.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
