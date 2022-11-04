Powerball jackpot at 'world record' $1.6 billion for Saturday night's drawing

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing has jumped to $1.6 billion, the "largest in world lottery history."

The Massachusetts State Lottery said the new estimated jackpot has surpassed the previous record set in 2016, a Powerball jackpot worth $1.586 billion that was won by three people.

The cash option on the prize is up to $782.4 million - before taxes.

"With the jackpot at a world record level, this is a very exciting time for our customers and our retail partners, and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means," Massachusetts Stat Lottery interim executive director Mark William Bracken said in a statement.

Two dollar Powerball tickets can be bought up until 9:50 p.m. in Massachusetts on Saturday.

The largest jackpot won in the state was from a $758.7 million Powerball ticket sold in Chicopee in 2017.

There have now been 39 drawings in a row without an overall winner. The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.