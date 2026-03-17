Power outages across Massachusetts after strong winds pull down trees, utility lines

There were tens of thousands of power outages across Massachusetts Tuesday morning after an overnight storm with strong winds brought down trees and utility lines.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), more than 64,000 homes and businesses had no electricity as of 6 a.m.

Eversource reported more than 11,000 customers without power, most of them in Falmouth.

National Grid had more than 48,000 customers lose electricity, many of them on the South Shore and in Worcester County.

Peak wind gusts hit 79 miles per hour in the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton. They reached 63 miles per hour in Marshfield and 62 at Logan Airport, where 42 flights were canceled Tuesday.

A falling tree brought down a power line that started to spark in a yard in Norwell, Mass. on March 17, 2026. CBS Boston

In Norwell, a falling tree brought down a power line that started to spark in a yard.

"Little chaos, first thing. We're just addressing them as they come in, obviously. We can't do too much because there's utility infrastructure involved right now. We're waiting for National Grid to come out and assess their lines and the damage and then we'll go from there. Once they free their utilities up, we'll clear the roads remove the debris, hopefully get back to normal," said Shane Gokey of the Norwell Highway Department.

If you see a power line down, do not go near it. Call 911 immediately and report it to police.