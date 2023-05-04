Should postmenopausal women use injectable weight loss drugs? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions.

Josie writes, "I am 56 and postmenopausal. I am having trouble losing or maintaining my weight. Intermittent fasting is no longer working. My doctor strongly urged me to use one of the new weight loss drugs. What are your thoughts?"

I hear you, Josie. Many women struggle with their weight after menopause and even if you stay the same weight, the weight often redistributes into the mid-section. Different diet approaches work for different people. Some people have great success with intermittent fasting, for others, not so much.

I'm assuming that you're getting regular physical activity, which may not help you lose a ton of weight but will help reduce your risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, depression, and improve your energy levels, stamina, and function. If you haven't already, I would meet with a registered dietician to go over your eating habits.

And if you've exhausted all non-medicinal options, consider one of the new injectable weight loss medications, like Ozempic or Wegovy. The choice depends on your underlying medical problems. You would need to take them long-term, and they can cause some side effects which you can manage with your doctor's help.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.