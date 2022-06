Postal worker grazed by bullet in Dorchester

BOSTON – A postal worker was grazed by a bullet while walking on a sidewalk in Dorchester. It happened on Merrill Street at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the suspected shooter was on a scooter.

The bullet grazed the postal worker's leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.