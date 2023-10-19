Investigators respond to report of possible pipe bombs in Newburyport, Mass.

NEWBURYPORT - Investigators responded Thursday to a report of possible pipe bombs in a home under construction in the coastal Massachusetts city of Newburyport.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the Newburyport police and fire departments were sent to a home on Purchase Street after contractors reported finding a box that contained what appeared to be four pipe bombs near the home.

The home is under construction and no one is living there at this time. The property owner was not aware of the presence of the box until it was discovered by the contractors, investigators said in a press release.

The State Police Bomb Squad responded to a home in Newburyport after pipe bombs were reportedly found Eliza MacDiarmid

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene and X-rayed the possible bombs, but were unable to determine if the contents were actual bombs or props.

The bomb squad planned to remove the box from the home, taking the items to a secluded area to safely destroy them.

Investigators said there is no threat to the public.