Portuguese man o' war spotted in Marion, prompting warning for Buzzards Bay area

MARION – The Marion Harbormaster Department is warning beachgoers in the Buzzards Bay area after a Portuguese man o' war was found on the beach.

Known for their painful stings, the type of jellyfish is usually found in warm ocean waters.

A Portuguese man o' war that was found in Marion. Marion Harbormaster Department

Though the man o' war was found in Marion, the town is warning that people swimming or boating in the Buzzards Bay area should "keep a watchful eye."

"Portuguese man o' war is typically found floating in the water, and can be identified by their blue, violet, or pink balloon-like float. They also have long, trailing tentacles that can reach up to 100 feet in length," the harbormaster department said.

Anyone who is stung should seek immediate medical attention. Symptoms can include severe pain, nausea, vomiting, and difficulty breathing.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 9:18 AM

