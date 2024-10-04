Boston port reopening after dockworkers union suspends strike

BOSTON - Dockworkers have suspended their three-day strike at 14 ports from Massachusetts to Texas and they'll get back to work Friday.

Boston port reopening

Conley Terminal, the main cargo port in South Boston, will re-open Friday morning, according to Massport. It had been closed since 12:01 a.m. Tuesday when the International Longshoremen's Association's six-year contract with the United States Maritime Alliance ended.

About 300 dockworkers walked off the job in Boston. The union has been calling for better pay and a stop to automation replacing jobs.

Both sides issued a joint statement Thursday saying they've reached a "tentative agreement" on pay raises and they'll extend their contract until January 15 to "negotiate all other outstanding issues."

A union member in Boston told WBZ-TV morale is high among the workers and they're ready to get back to work.

Scott Cowan, a president of a local union in Baltimore, said dockworkers will get a 61.5% wage increase over the next six years.

"We're very excited to be back," he told CBS Baltimore.

How much do dock workers make?

Dock workers can make more than $100,000 a year. That can top $200,000 a year with overtime. The union has been worried that automation will take away many of those jobs.

Container ships coming to the port of Boston bring in furniture, large appliances, car parts, specialty foods, alcohol and more.

This was the first strike at East and Gulf Coast ports since 1977.