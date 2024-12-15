Man shot and wounded by police in Fitchburg; police said he was waving gun

FITCHBURG - Police shot and wounded a man in Fitchburg, Massachusetts Sunday morning after officers said he was waving a gun around.

It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Fitchburg Mayor Sam Squailia said officers responded to a report about a suicidal man with a gun on Lunenberg Street. According to scanner traffic, a grandmother called 911 to report her grandson was threatening to harm himself with the gun.

Squailia said the man was making suicidal statements and one of the officers opened fire. The man was airlifted to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

"I hope he's alright, I don't know what happened to him, I hope he's alright," said Lou, who lives nearby. "I was sitting there having coffee and then all of a sudden I hear somebody yelling and then gunshots. And 10 seconds later, came on the porch and the guy was laying on the ground."

Lou said he wasn't shocked by what happened in front of his home, saying nothing really takes him by surprise anymore.

"Happens everywhere in this world nowadays, you gotta be careful, you don't know what goes on," said Lou.

The shooting is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and the Worcester County District Attorney.

No other information was immediately available.